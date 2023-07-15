StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Trading Down 7.1 %

NetSol Technologies stock opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $24.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 0.66. NetSol Technologies has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $3.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.58.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%.

In related news, President Naeem Ghauri bought 16,008 shares of NetSol Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $35,057.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 416,697 shares in the company, valued at $912,566.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

