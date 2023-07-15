StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NTZ opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. Natuzzi has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $10.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average of $6.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Natuzzi by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Natuzzi by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 146,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Natuzzi during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Natuzzi during the first quarter valued at about $75,000.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

