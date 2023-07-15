StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of GIGM stock opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40. The company has a market cap of $15.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.32. GigaMedia has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.97.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 42.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of GigaMedia Limited ( NASDAQ:GIGM Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.28% of GigaMedia as of its most recent SEC filing.

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

