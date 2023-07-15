StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded 51Talk Online Education Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

51Talk Online Education Group Stock Down 6.1 %

COE opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.20. 51Talk Online Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The firm has a market cap of $45.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of -0.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 51Talk Online Education Group

51Talk Online Education Group ( NYSE:COE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative net margin of 118.51% and a negative return on equity of 152.30%. The company had revenue of $5.55 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 36,885 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the period. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 51Talk Online Education Group

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

