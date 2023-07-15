StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Friedman Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

FRD opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.52. Friedman Industries has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The company has a market cap of $97.79 million, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.14.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $124.19 million for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 3.90%.

Friedman Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Friedman Industries

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Friedman Industries’s payout ratio is currently 2.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Friedman Industries by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Friedman Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 295,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

