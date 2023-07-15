StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Green Agriculture stock opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.66. China Green Agriculture has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 12.95% and a negative return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $45.26 million for the quarter.
China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); and Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production).
