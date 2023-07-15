Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.43

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.43 and traded as low as C$5.15. Stingray Group shares last traded at C$5.26, with a volume of 19,579 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on RAY.A shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Stingray Group from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Stingray Group from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

Stingray Group Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.01, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of C$265.61 million, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Stingray Group Company Profile

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

