Stillwater Critical Minerals (CVE:PGE) Trading Down 2.4%

Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp. (CVE:PGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 11,690 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 77,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Stillwater Critical Minerals Stock Down 2.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of C$40.42 million, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.57.

About Stillwater Critical Minerals

Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, platinum group metals, palladium, nickel, copper, and cobalt deposits. Its flagship project is the 100%-owned Stillwater West project that comprise 763 claims covering an area of approximately 61 square kilometers located in Stillwater District, Montana.

