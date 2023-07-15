STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG) Short Interest Update

STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 574.1% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

STF Tactical Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TUG stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.13. 18,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,231. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.89 and its 200-day moving average is $24.54. The company has a market cap of $156.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of -1.09. STF Tactical Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.33 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25.

STF Tactical Growth ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $0.0384 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st.

STF Tactical Growth ETF Company Profile

The STF Tactical Growth ETF (TUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term capital growth by allocating its exposure to US equity and fixed income securities based on proprietary signals. The fund is actively managed TUG was launched on May 19, 2022 and is managed by STF.

