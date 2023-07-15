Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Short Interest Down 44.2% in June

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 98,400 shares, a decline of 44.2% from the June 15th total of 176,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 246.0 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STLJF. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS STLJF traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.69. 402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.32 and its 200 day moving average is $40.66. Stella-Jones has a one year low of $25.06 and a one year high of $51.70.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

