Steem Price Tops $0.19 on Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 15th. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. Steem has a total market capitalization of $84.24 million and approximately $9.19 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000633 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,311.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.55 or 0.00311928 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $253.29 or 0.00835606 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00013174 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.02 or 0.00544404 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00063767 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000052 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00123100 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 438,913,202 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

