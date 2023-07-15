Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Gap Down to $47.00

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $47.00, but opened at $46.03. Steel Partners shares last traded at $45.20, with a volume of 2,481 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Partners in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Steel Partners Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.38 and its 200-day moving average is $43.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Steel Partners ( NYSE:SPLP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $445.37 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 20.56%.

In other Steel Partners news, President Jack L. Howard sold 10,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $231,847.36. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 145,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Jack L. Howard sold 10,028 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $231,847.36. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 145,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Jack L. Howard sold 5,112 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $118,547.28. Following the sale, the president now owns 156,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,709.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,531 shares of company stock worth $520,388 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Steel Partners

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Steel Partners by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Partners by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in Steel Partners by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,308,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $320,785,000 after purchasing an additional 80,840 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Steel Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Steel Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

Featured Stories

