State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Bought by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,359 shares during the period. State Street accounts for about 1.8% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,482,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of State Street by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $467,876,000 after buying an additional 1,430,237 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of State Street by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,535,000 after buying an additional 1,077,013 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of State Street by 3,005.6% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 702,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,484,000 after buying an additional 679,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 834,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,760,000 after buying an additional 444,684 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,039.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

State Street Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on State Street from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

NYSE:STT traded down $9.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.10. 9,560,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,223. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.41 and its 200-day moving average is $77.78. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $58.62 and a 1-year high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.73%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

