Star Group, L.P. (SGU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on July 31st

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1625 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

Star Group has raised its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

NYSE:SGU opened at $12.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day moving average of $13.01. The company has a market cap of $450.70 million, a PE ratio of 126.61 and a beta of 0.47. Star Group has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $15.22.

Star Group ( NYSE:SGU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $737.62 million during the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 5.18%.

In other Star Group news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc sold 15,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $235,222.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,446,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,001,226.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGU. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Star Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Star Group by 33.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Bandera Partners LLC boosted its stake in Star Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 3,465,117 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,463,000 after acquiring an additional 151,002 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Star Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,311,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,555,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Star Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. 32.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Star Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

