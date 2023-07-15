Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $670.54

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 670.54 ($8.63) and traded as high as GBX 690.80 ($8.89). Standard Chartered shares last traded at GBX 686.80 ($8.84), with a volume of 4,506,468 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STAN. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.58) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.87) to GBX 980 ($12.61) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.87) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 890 ($11.45) to GBX 880 ($11.32) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 930.83 ($11.98).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 657.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 670.96. The firm has a market cap of £19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1,007.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.87.

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Bill Winters sold 17,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 597 ($7.68), for a total value of £103,466.07 ($133,109.57). 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

