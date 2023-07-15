Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Short Interest Update

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a growth of 1,260.9% from the June 15th total of 2,300 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 83,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Staffing 360 Solutions Stock Up 4.5 %

STAF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,807. Staffing 360 Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $6.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.67.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.85 million for the quarter. Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 41.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Staffing 360 Solutions will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ:STAF Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 34,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.43% of Staffing 360 Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors, and permanent placement services. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

