St. James Gold Corp. (CBS.V) (CVE:CBS) Trading 7.5% Higher

St. James Gold Corp. (CBS.V) (CVE:CBS – Get Free Report) rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 31,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
St. James Gold Corp. (CBS.V) Stock Up 7.5 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.21. The stock has a market cap of C$2.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13.
St. James Gold Corp. (CBS.V) Company Profile
Bard Ventures Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal resource property is the Lone Pine property located in British Columbia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than St. James Gold Corp. (CBS.V)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for St. James Gold Corp. (CBS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James Gold Corp. (CBS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.