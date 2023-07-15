Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) PT Lowered to $29.00 at Barclays

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Squarespace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised Squarespace from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Squarespace from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Squarespace Price Performance

Squarespace stock opened at $32.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.04 and its 200 day moving average is $27.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 0.38. Squarespace has a one year low of $16.86 and a one year high of $34.38.

Insider Activity at Squarespace

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Paul Gubbay sold 10,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $305,846.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,470.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 654,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,978,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Paul Gubbay sold 10,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $305,846.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,470.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 191,730 shares of company stock valued at $5,982,848. 47.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth about $568,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Squarespace in the 1st quarter worth about $1,934,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,411,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

About Squarespace

(Get Free Report)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.