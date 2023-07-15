Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) PT Lowered to $29.00 at Barclays

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Squarespace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised Squarespace from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Squarespace from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.92.
Squarespace Price Performance
Squarespace stock opened at $32.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.04 and its 200 day moving average is $27.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 0.38. Squarespace has a one year low of $16.86 and a one year high of $34.38.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth about $568,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Squarespace in the 1st quarter worth about $1,934,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,411,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.
About Squarespace
Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.
