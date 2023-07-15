Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:NIKL) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:NIKL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.19 and last traded at $23.16. Approximately 2,143 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 2,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.61.

Sprott Nickel Miners ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.34.

About Sprott Nickel Miners ETF

The Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NIKL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Nickel Miners index. The fund tracks an index of nickel related companies around the globe. Securities are selected based on revenue and weighted by market-cap. NIKL was launched on Mar 21, 2023 and is managed by Sprott.

