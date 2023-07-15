SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton cut its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 33.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3,750.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

MDY opened at $488.13 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $398.11 and a 12 month high of $499.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $462.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $461.67.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

