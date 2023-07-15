SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 432,262 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 264,952 shares.The stock last traded at $79.23 and had previously closed at $78.99.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 107,925.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,903,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,846,000 after acquiring an additional 58,849,352 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $19,033,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,525,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,238,000 after acquiring an additional 221,645 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth about $15,217,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth about $14,848,000.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

