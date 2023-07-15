SPACE ID Trading Down 1% Over Last Week (ID)

SPACE ID (ID) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One SPACE ID token can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000888 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SPACE ID has a market capitalization of $91.19 million and approximately $38.83 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SPACE ID has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SPACE ID alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About SPACE ID

SPACE ID’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 338,350,955 tokens. SPACE ID’s official message board is blog.space.id. The official website for SPACE ID is space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol.

Buying and Selling SPACE ID

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 338,350,955.17843705 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.28337124 USD and is up 11.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $40,104,716.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPACE ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPACE ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SPACE ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SPACE ID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.