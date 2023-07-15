S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for 1.0% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $28,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after buying an additional 1,437,116 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,746,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,254,744,000 after buying an additional 108,404 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after buying an additional 1,056,097 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $1,112,935,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,538,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $850,207,000 after buying an additional 205,103 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other S&P Global news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.37, for a total value of $79,674.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,469.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,041 shares of company stock worth $6,184,777. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

S&P Global Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.00.

SPGI opened at $416.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $380.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.97. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $417.36.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

