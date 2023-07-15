Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Short Interest Update

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 258,200 shares, a growth of 1,288.2% from the June 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 297,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonim Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 163.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 24,350 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Sonim Technologies Price Performance

SONM stock remained flat at $1.13 during trading hours on Friday. 43,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,340. Sonim Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.82.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies ( NASDAQ:SONM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.87% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter.

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP10, Sonim XP5plus, Sonim XP3plus based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

