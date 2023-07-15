SOMESING Price Hits $0.0164 on Exchanges (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 14th. Over the last seven days, SOMESING has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. SOMESING has a total market cap of $46.15 million and approximately $4.96 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOMESING token can now be purchased for $0.0164 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING’s genesis date was November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,810,599,042 tokens. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.

SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

SOMESING Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

