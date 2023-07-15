Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $360.35

Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 360.35 ($4.64) and traded as low as GBX 276.60 ($3.56). Somero Enterprises shares last traded at GBX 291 ($3.74), with a volume of 67,319 shares changing hands.

Somero Enterprises Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £162.76 million, a PE ratio of 695.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 309.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 359.85.

About Somero Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Somero Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, assembles, remanufactures, sells, and distributes concrete leveling, contouring, and placing equipment worldwide. The company offers lightweight, ride-on, boom, and stationary screeds; and materials and concrete placement equipment comprising broom + cure machine, line-pulling and -placing system, and topping spreaders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Somero Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Somero Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.