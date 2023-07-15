SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.94

SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.94 and last traded at $15.94, with a volume of 64116 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.82.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.44. The company has a market capitalization of $500.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SoFi Select 500 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SoFi Select 500 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 156,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in SoFi Select 500 ETF by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in SoFi Select 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Select 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $177,000.

About SoFi Select 500 ETF

The SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap equities selected by market-cap. SFY was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

