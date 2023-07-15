Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 457.1% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on SMGZY shares. Bank of America raised Smiths Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Smiths Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Smiths Group from GBX 1,980 ($25.47) to GBX 2,040 ($26.24) in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get Smiths Group alerts:

Smiths Group Price Performance

SMGZY traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.08. 1,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,028. Smiths Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.75.

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.