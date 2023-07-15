Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ CREG opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.80. Smart Powerr has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $3.86.

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Smart Powerr stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Smart Powerr Corp. ( NASDAQ:CREG Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.15% of Smart Powerr at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.

