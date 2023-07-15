Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Smart Powerr Price Performance
NASDAQ CREG opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.80. Smart Powerr has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $3.86.
Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smart Powerr
Smart Powerr Company Profile
Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Smart Powerr
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Nikola’s Stock Surges On New Deals And Rising Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Smart Powerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Powerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.