SM Energy (NYSE:SM) PT Raised to $41.00

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.73.

SM Energy Stock Down 5.2 %

NYSE SM opened at $32.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.94 and its 200 day moving average is $29.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 4.37.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. SM Energy had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 41.07%. The company had revenue of $573.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SM Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SM. American Trust grew its position in SM Energy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 11,602 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in SM Energy by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 820,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,566,000 after acquiring an additional 350,054 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in SM Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 118,109 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp grew its position in SM Energy by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 153,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

