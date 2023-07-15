SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) EVP Sells $75,270.00 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $75,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,799,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
SiTime Price Performance
Shares of SITM stock traded down $4.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.46. 144,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,209. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.53. SiTime Co. has a 12 month low of $73.10 and a 12 month high of $209.66.
SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $38.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. SiTime had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 0.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages recently commented on SITM. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $140.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of SiTime from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SiTime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SiTime currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.83.
SiTime Company Profile
SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.
