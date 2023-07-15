Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 88.7% from the June 15th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Sintx Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SINT stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.45. The company had a trading volume of 67,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,935. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.30. Sintx Technologies has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $58.00.

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter. Sintx Technologies had a negative return on equity of 88.02% and a negative net margin of 481.33%. The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Sintx Technologies

Sintx Technologies Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SINT. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Sintx Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sintx Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Sintx Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sintx Technologies by 34.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sintx Technologies, Inc, an advanced materials company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, industrial, and antipathogenic applications in the United States. It provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials and polyetherketoneketone.

