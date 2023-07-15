Silver Range Resources (CVE:SNG) Trading Up 10.5%

Silver Range Resources Ltd. (CVE:SNG – Get Free Report) was up 10.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 2,644 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 25,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Silver Range Resources Stock Up 4.8 %

The company has a market cap of C$10.27 million, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of -0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.13. The company has a current ratio of 8.92, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About Silver Range Resources

Silver Range Resources Ltd., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal resources in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. Its property portfolio comprises mineral properties located in Nevada, the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and the Yukon Territory.

