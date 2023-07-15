Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Stock Price Down 3.4% Following Insider Selling

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) was down 3.4% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $22.40 and last traded at $22.52. Approximately 525,089 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 611,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.32.

Specifically, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $209,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,054,067.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Silk Road Medical news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $300,576.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,149,050.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $209,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,454 shares in the company, valued at $6,054,067.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,822 shares of company stock valued at $682,471. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SILK. Argus decreased their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on Silk Road Medical in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Silk Road Medical from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Silk Road Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.44.

Silk Road Medical Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $845.86 million, a P/E ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average of $42.11. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 11.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $40.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.69 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 50.13% and a negative net margin of 36.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Silk Road Medical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SILK. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $40,012,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 925,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,933,000 after purchasing an additional 560,131 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter worth $22,029,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 213.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 493,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,315,000 after purchasing an additional 336,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,087,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,786,000 after purchasing an additional 306,577 shares in the last quarter.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

