SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
SIFCO Industries Stock Down 2.8 %
SIF stock opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.40. SIFCO Industries has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
SIFCO Industries Company Profile
