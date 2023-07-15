Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.36

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.36 and traded as low as C$11.34. Sienna Senior Living shares last traded at C$11.49, with a volume of 175,183 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Sienna Senior Living Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.46, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$857.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Sienna Senior Living Dividend Announcement

About Sienna Senior Living

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -376.00%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

