Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as €51.24 ($56.31) and last traded at €51.20 ($56.26). Approximately 595,048 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €50.36 ($55.34).

A number of research firms recently commented on SHL. Barclays set a €63.00 ($69.23) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($70.33) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($53.85) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.20 ($73.85) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €58.00 ($63.74) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

The company has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of €52.47 and a 200 day moving average of €51.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

