Siacoin One Day Volume Reaches $2.96 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Siacoin has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. Siacoin has a market cap of $186.85 million and $2.96 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,291.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.67 or 0.00312528 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.30 or 0.00829566 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013294 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $164.58 or 0.00543290 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00063315 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00121140 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,630,375,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,607,866,746 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

