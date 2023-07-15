SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Price Target Raised to $32.00

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SIBN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.88.

SIBN stock opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.65 million, a P/E ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. SI-BONE has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $29.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.17.

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $32.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.20 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 54.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SI-BONE will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SI-BONE news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 3,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $88,715.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,866,958.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $59,807.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,938.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $88,715.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,866,958.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 309,245 shares of company stock worth $6,936,100. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 1.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,954,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,779,000 after purchasing an additional 62,566 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,233,000 after buying an additional 9,645 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,114,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,587,000 after buying an additional 8,759 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,606,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,056,000 after buying an additional 20,117 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,200,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,325,000 after buying an additional 205,000 shares during the period.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

