Short Interest in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Rises By 313.1%

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, a growth of 313.1% from the June 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth $77,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

EAD traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.42. 135,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,398. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $7.39.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

