Short Interest in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Rises By 313.1%

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, a growth of 313.1% from the June 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth $77,000.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Trading Down 1.1 %
EAD traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.42. 135,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,398. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $7.39.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.