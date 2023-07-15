Short Interest in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Drops By 73.3%

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 73.3% from the June 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 52,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of CDL traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.20. The company had a trading volume of 11,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,593. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $52.13 and a twelve month high of $62.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.87 and its 200-day moving average is $56.43. The company has a market capitalization of $366.09 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.89.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

About VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a $0.1834 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

