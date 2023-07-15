Short Interest in Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGASW) Drops By 40.9%

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGASW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 40.9% from the June 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verde Clean Fuels during the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verde Clean Fuels in the first quarter worth $39,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Verde Clean Fuels in the first quarter worth $38,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Verde Clean Fuels in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verde Clean Fuels in the first quarter worth $82,000.

VGASW stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. Verde Clean Fuels has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27.

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc focuses on suppling gasoline and other fuels derived from renewable feedstocks or natural gas. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, municipal solid waste, and mixed plastics, as well as natural gas, including synthetic natural gas and other feedstocks, into gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology.

