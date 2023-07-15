Short Interest in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Drops By 42.3%

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 634,600 shares, a decrease of 42.3% from the June 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 371,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 85.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 7.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 157.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,048 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 129.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,626 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Cellular stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.24. The company had a trading volume of 426,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,632. United States Cellular has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $32.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. United States Cellular had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United States Cellular will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as various essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

