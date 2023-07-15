Short Interest in Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) Declines By 62.5%

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the June 15th total of 87,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tian Ruixiang stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.61% of Tian Ruixiang worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TIRX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.32. 24,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,034. Tian Ruixiang has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $7.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.76.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. It distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile, commercial property, liability, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances, as well as health and miscellaneous insurance.

