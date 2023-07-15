Short Interest in TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Grows By 200.0%

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

TerraVest Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TRRVF opened at $22.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.13. TerraVest Industries has a 12 month low of $17.17 and a 12 month high of $22.31.

About TerraVest Industries

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

