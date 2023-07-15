Short Interest in Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) Declines By 71.7%

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 270,300 shares, a decline of 71.7% from the June 15th total of 955,200 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 629,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright cut Talaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Talaris Therapeutics Price Performance

TALS stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.07. 261,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,449. The company has a market capitalization of $128.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.30. Talaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $5.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.13.

Insider Activity at Talaris Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Suzanne Ildstad sold 12,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $32,225.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,771,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,390,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 290,314 shares of company stock worth $673,442. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Talaris Therapeutics by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 30,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 19,038 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 33.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

