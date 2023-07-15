Short Interest in Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Declines By 87.0%

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 87.0% from the June 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Suntory Beverage & Food Trading Down 0.6 %
OTCMKTS:STBFY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.75. The company had a trading volume of 11,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,423. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.08.
