Short Interest in Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Declines By 87.0%

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 87.0% from the June 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Suntory Beverage & Food Trading Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:STBFY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.75. The company had a trading volume of 11,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,423. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.08.

About Suntory Beverage & Food

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited engages in manufacture and sale of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and foods in Japan, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Americas. It offers mineral water, coffee drinks, tea drinks, carbonated drinks, sports drinks, and food for specified health uses. It offers its products under various brands, including Suntory Tennensui, BOSS, Suntory Green Tea Iyemon, Suntory Green Tea Iyemon Tokucha (FOSHU), GREEN DAKARA, Pepsi Big, C.C.Lemon, Natchan, Orangina, Oasis, Lucozade, Ribena, Schweppes, MayTea, TEA+, MYTEA Oolong Tea, Sting, Okky, goodmood, BRAND'S Essence of Chicken, V, and Nature's Twist.

