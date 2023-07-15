Short Interest in Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Grows By 1,288.2%

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 258,200 shares, an increase of 1,288.2% from the June 15th total of 18,600 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 297,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonim Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONM. Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the first quarter worth $202,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 282.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 114,589 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 163.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 24,350 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonim Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SONM remained flat at $1.13 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 43,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,340. Sonim Technologies has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.82.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies ( NASDAQ:SONM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a negative return on equity of 38.87%. The company had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter.

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP10, Sonim XP5plus, Sonim XP3plus based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

