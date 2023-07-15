Short Interest in Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Expands By 222.4%

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a growth of 222.4% from the June 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SKHHY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.55. The stock had a trading volume of 14,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,567. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.89. Sonic Healthcare has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $25.44.

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

