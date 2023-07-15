Short Interest in Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Expands By 222.4%

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a growth of 222.4% from the June 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Sonic Healthcare Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SKHHY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.55. The stock had a trading volume of 14,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,567. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.89. Sonic Healthcare has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $25.44.

Get Sonic Healthcare alerts:

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.