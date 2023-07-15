Short Interest in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Rises By 68.2%

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 68.2% from the June 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of SIEGY traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.34. 70,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,473. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.74. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $91.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.83 billion during the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 11.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Separately, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

